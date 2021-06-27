Thank you for Reading.

MARY BETH BEAVER 51, of Hometown passed Thursday June 24, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday June 29, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, is in charge of arrangements.

