God took home one of His most beautiful angels. MARY BETH MURAD, 64, of South Charleston, WV, passed unexpectedly on Friday, November 19, 2021.
To know "Mary B" was to love her and to love her was a blessing. She was one of the most loving, caring, wonderful people you would ever meet in a lifetime. She lit up a room with her infectious personality and love for everyone. The sun will forever shine a little dimmer.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents, James and Imogene Clark. She is survived by her husband, Roger Murad, children, Emilee, Ragie, and Nick, and her beloved grandson, Cooper. Nothing meant more to her than her sweet grandson. He filled her life with so much joy.
She is also survived by her siblings; Cathy Clark, Debbie Howard (Bill), Jennifer Weaver (Bob), Janet Neal (Jeff), Dr. James Clark II (Angie), Dr. Christopher Clark (Ashley). Among her siblings, she is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law and many more nieces and nephews. She cherished any time she got to spend with her family. They meant the most to her.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 6 - 8 p.m., at Snodgrass Funeral Home, located at 4122 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV, 25309. Fr. Olaf Scott will lead us in the Trisagion prayer at 7:30 p.m.
Fr. Joseph Hazar will preside over the funeral service on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, located at 190 Court St., Charleston, WV, 25301. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. George Foundation or CAMC Cancer Center, c/o the CAMC Foundation.
Friends may share condolences at our website, www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.