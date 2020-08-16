MARY BUTCHER PARKER, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, August 11, 2020 after a long illness.
A native of West Virginia, Mary was born on October 23, 1933 in Quick, WV to the late Fleming Butcher and Ruby Thomas Butcher.
Mary was married to Clyde David Parker on November 10, 1953. They had met on a blind date where she worked, the old College Drug Store, where Davey showed up in a suit and she was in her "Bobby" socks and jeans.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Clyde David Parker and her oldest son David Patrick Parker.
She was blessed with 5 boys, Pat and is survived by her remaining four sons and their spouses, Michael D. (Patricia) Parker, Timothy R. "Tim" (Jennifer) Parker, Terrance L. "Terry" Parker, and Shawn A. Parker. 11 grandchildren/step-grandchildren, and a baker's dozen, 13 great grandchildren.
Mary had 9 siblings; she was the last surviving child of the Butcher's. Her life exemplified love for and service to her family, church, and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She touched thousands of lives during her 86 3/4 years.
She retired from the school system where she had been a cook at Pratt Elementary, Valley High, and Gauley Bridge High. She was the go to person for bread and cinnamon rolls, but her joy was not just baking but interacting with the children at each school she worked in.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the church choir and served the church at multiple functions including helping to cook mercy dinners for the families and at special events, including church camp for many years. One special memory she had was an opportunity she and her sister had to try out to sing in Nashville, but they decided not to go. She seemed to have regretted that. Mary was also known throughout the upper valley for being the original LOL person. There was no mistaking Mary's laugh, loud and free.
Mary will always be remembered for her fighting spirit, never giving up on anything or anybody. She survived two bouts with Cancer, breast and Colon cancer, never letting either one stop living every day to its fullest.
In lieu of Flowers, donations can to be made to the American Cancer Society.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer with Fr. Dominik Baok officiating. Entombment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.