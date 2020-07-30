MARY JOYCE CARMICHAEL BOWERS, 87, of Evans, passed away July 28, 2020, in the Hospice unit at CAMC, Memorial Division. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to The Alzheimer's Association, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. There will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.
