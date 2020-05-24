MARY CATHERINE GRACE, "Cathy," was tragically taken from us on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was the young age of 50 years old. She was born Mary Catherine Slater in Charleston, WV, to Frank and Mary Slater.
Cathy was a devoted mother to her three children. She worked at the Elkview Kroger and was always known for having a smile on her face. She loved life and was always up for an adventure or fun activities to experience with her children. She had a deep love for the ocean and always looked forward to beach trips. She was a fun, caring and loving soul.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Franklin D. Slater; grandmother, Virgie Gill; and grandfather, Elmer Woods.
Cathy is survived by her children, Isaac, Christian and Gabrielle Grace; mother, MaryAnn Slater; sisters, Becky (Bobby) Pomeroy, Susan (John) Wilson; nieces and nephews, Samantha (Andy) Walters, Josh Myers, RJ (Brooke) Pomeroy, Tyler Pomeroy, Jillian Slater, Alyssa, William, and Wyatt Wilson; great nieces and nephews, James Walters, Kylee Myers Copen, Jaycelyn Myers, Kolby and Audrey Pomeroy, Keegun and Zayden Robinson-Box. She also had a very large extended family of uncles, aunts and cousins, including her Elkview Kroger family that was always so good to her.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will be holding a private memorial.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made at Elkview Kroger; they have a memorial fund set up there for her children.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.