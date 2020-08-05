MARY CHARLINE NELSON, 92 of Chesapeake died July 29, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center.
She was a lifelong resident of Chesapeake.
She was preceded in death by Parents: Robert Edward and Kate Ferrell Hively and Siblings: Edna Caldwell, Robert Hively, Kathleen Halstead, Herbert Hively, Garnet Lee Hively and Thomas Hively.
Surviving are her son, Robert L. Nelson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Friday August 7, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.