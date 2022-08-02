Mary Christine Bird

MARY CHRISTINE "TENNY" BIRD, 77, of Clendenin left this world and entered Heaven's Gate on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Even though her brief illness with cancer took her away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all that knew and loved her.
Mary was born on September 30, 1944 in Clendenin, WV, to the late Lonnie Lloyd and Helen Mae (Smith) Bird. She was a 1963 graduate of Clendenin High School, as well as a graduate of Center College in Charleston. Mary retired as an Operations Support Coordinator with Elementis Specialties Incorporated after 38 years of service in order to become a full-time caregiver to her mother. Mary will also be remembered for the beautiful wedding cakes she decorated, and the quilts and silkies she made and gifted to those she loved.
Mary had a passion for serving the Lord. She was very active in church her entire life and her deep faith in Jesus was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Reamer Gospel Tabernacle where she was involved with several ministries including Ladies Circle, Church Treasurer, Youth Group Leader, and Vacation Bible School Coordinator for many years.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Weyant of Clendenin, Betty Barbarow (Donald) of Ripley, Patricia Galbreath of Mineral Wells; and brother, Donald Bird (Helen) of Ripley. Even though Mary had no children of her own, she was a second mother to numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Bird, Hoyt Bird, John Paul Bird, Glen (Mick) Bird; and sisters, Ruth Litton, Eva Ricketts, and Shirley Jo Stone.
Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, August 2, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin. A homegoing service to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Wednesday, August 3, at Reamer Gospel Tabernacle in Clendenin. There will be a calling hour from 10 - 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastors Austin Harper, Daniel Davis and Clarence Deel officiating. Burial will be in the Smith Cemetary in Clendenin. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.