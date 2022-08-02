Thank you for Reading.

Mary Christine Bird
SYSTEM

MARY CHRISTINE "TENNY" BIRD, 77, of Clendenin left this world and entered Heaven's Gate on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Even though her brief illness with cancer took her away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all that knew and loved her.

Mary was born on September 30, 1944 in Clendenin, WV, to the late Lonnie Lloyd and Helen Mae (Smith) Bird. She was a 1963 graduate of Clendenin High School, as well as a graduate of Center College in Charleston. Mary retired as an Operations Support Coordinator with Elementis Specialties Incorporated after 38 years of service in order to become a full-time caregiver to her mother. Mary will also be remembered for the beautiful wedding cakes she decorated, and the quilts and silkies she made and gifted to those she loved.

Tags

Recommended for you