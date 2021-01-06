Mary Cline Morris

MARY CLINE MCCOLGAN MORRIS went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 1, 2021. She was born in Groseclose, Virginia on December 24, 1930. This past Christmas Eve she celebrated her 90th Birthday.
Mary lived in Glasgow for 64 years where she faithfully served the Lord as a member of the Glasgow United Methodist Church.
Mary's work career included jobs as bookkeeper in Banking and Insurance Industries and as a Postal Clerk at the Glasgow Post Office.
She was preceded in death by parents Martha Elizabeth Rich Cline and John Charles Cline, sisters Mae Hedrick, Myrtle Copenhaver, Grace Price, brothers Luther, Edward, and Garland Cline. Mary was also preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children William W. McColgan. Also preceded in death by her second husband Eugene R. Morris.
Surviving sister Ailene Buck of Atkins, VA. daughters Sandra Lynn Tignor and her husband Bill, Deborah Sue Hoffman and her husband Jim, nine grandchildren, and eight greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by the family of second husband Eugene Morris, which includes his three daughters and eight grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Face Covering and Social Distancing will be required at the Funeral Home and The Cemetery. The family appreciates your cooperation in this matter.
A walk thru visitation will be held Thursday January 7, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV 25039. A private service will be held on Thursday with Burial to follow in the Rosewood Memorial Gardens Cemetery Rural Retreat, VA with Pastor Chris Hudnall officiating. A very special Thank You to her devoted caregivers and loving friends and neighbors. You each helped ease the load of her final journey.
In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Contributions be made to the Glasgow United Methodist Church P.O. Box 230 Glasgow, WV 25086.
