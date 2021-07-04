MARY (DEASY) DENNISE PATTERSON DODD, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, teacher, artist, a resident of Lynn Haven since 1995, passed away on Friday February 26, 2021. She was the daughter of Robert Francis Patterson and Mary Jane Creeden Patterson, born June 23, 1933 and raised in Homestead, PA. Mary lived in various cities/states with her family and enjoyed the adventures that unfolded at each location. Over the years she was a teacher, scout leader, literacy volunteer, artist and so much more. She pursued all her activities with passion, humor, and wisdom and gave of herself unselfishly. Mary was a devout Catholic and followed the Lord with all her heart. She was a compassionate Christian who lived by Jesus' commandment as expressed in John 13:34 "Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another."
Mary, with husband Joe and children, enjoyed many activities, including golf, camping, gardening, game nights, bird watching and traveling. After retiring to Florida Mary enjoyed playing bridge and golf, crafts and art with her friends and grandchildren, painting and art classes, gardening, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend with a sparkle and joy that infected all that knew her. Mary was a true inspiration to all.
Mary is survived by her husband Joseph (Joe); daughter Mary J. Dodd; two sons: David Dodd (wife, Christina), Richard Dodd (wife, Kim); six granddaughters and five great grandchildren: Nicole Conrad (husband David & children Claire & Charlotte), Stephanie Rodriguez (husband Eddie & children Ezra & Eila), Chelsea Ehalt (husband Adam & son Leo), Courtney Dodd, Katelyn Dodd, and Madeline Dodd.
Mary will be missed by one and all. She left her mark on the world and will not be forgotten. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com.