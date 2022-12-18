Mrs. MARY DIXON SMITH, 80, resident of Greensboro, went to her eternal home on December 15, 2022 after six years of courageously fighting cancer. She was born on November 23rd, 1942 in Charleston, West Virginia. After attending Charleston Catholic High, she graduated from Marymount University in Arlington, VA. Mary played competitive tennis growing up in Charleston, where she met her high school sweetheart Dana G. Smith, to whom she was happily married for 58 years.
Mary moved to Greensboro in 1962, where she worked at Brownhill's clothing store and later at NCNB. She always loved gardening at their different homes in Greensboro and in Beaufort. Her creative eye brought her much joy and peace through her gardening, painting & decorating. Digging in the dirt and painting fed Mary's soul. She was an avid painter and took many workshops improving her painting skills over the years. Mary loved dogs and the Koi fish pond in their beautiful backyard. She was an active mother raising her two boys, volunteering in their schools and running carpools and never missing a game. Mary's love of animals was only exceeded by her love of family and friends.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Dana Smith; two sons Dana Smith Jr (Kelley), Dixon Smith (Madeleine) and her precious grandchildren Zach (Kasey), Eliza, Robert & newborn great grandchild Silas Smith; her Brother-in-Law Joe Damico from Media, PA, and stepbrother Frank Baldwin of Charleston, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Jane and Bob Dixon, sister Ann Damico, brother John Kinney, grandson Gibson Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro, Friday, December 23, at 11 a.m., with a reception following.
Memorials may be directed to She Rocks- Ovarian Cancer research and support www.she-rocks.org