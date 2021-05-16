MARY DOMINQUEZ, of Tampa, Florida and more recently of Belle, WV passed away on December 23, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Mary was born on June 17, 1945 in Montgomery, WV to the late Honorato (Jimmy) and Myrtle Dominquez. Mary was a 1965 graduate of DuPont High School. She retired from guest services with the Hyatt Hotel in Tampa, Florida and had only recently moved back to West Virginia. Mary was residing with her sister Judy when she passed away. Mary spent 45 years living in Tamp, Fl. with the beloved Family of Sonia Beardsell. She considered Sonia her second mother and was the Godmother to Sonia's granddaughter. Mary was a faithful member of the Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church in Tampa, FL where in 2015 she received the prestigious St. Jude the Apostle Medal award for outstanding service to the parish. Mary was preceded in death by her brother Tommy McCluskey. She is survived by her sisters Shirley (Garland) Underwood and Judy Bowe all of Belle and brother James Dominquez of Marmet. Mary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is in charge of arrangements.