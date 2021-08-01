MARY DONEGHY died on Monday after being addicted to opiates for over ten years. From early childhood, she faced obstacles she shouldn't have had to, and she was let down by those she needed and trusted the most.
As every addict does, she did things that hurt people, but that wasn't what was in her heart. She had a good conscience. Even in the throes of addiction, she was accepting, supportive, and encouraging of others.
Mary loved fashion and was an expert in putting together an outfit from head to toe, with her older sister, Sarah, the primary beneficiary of her advice. She also had professional-level skill and creativity working on fingernails, and she was considering pursuing a career in the field.
She loved to laugh hysterically, loved animals, and had a knack for knowing when people needed extra love - particularly her brother, Brendan, who she loved unconditionally.
She is survived by her brother, sister, mom, dad, dog (Rosie), and favorite stuffed animals, Poppy and Rajah-Bagheera. Her family will never be the same.
In lieu of flowers, if you know an addict, please remember that the addiction is only one part of them - not the whole of them. Be sure to recognize and celebrate their positive traits.
I love you, Mary. I'm sorry.
A service will be held on Friday, August 6 starting at 1 p.m., at Preston Funeral Home at 812 Donnally St., Charleston, WV 25301. Dress is casual. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Come as you are. We hope some of her friends will attend and share stories of memories with Mary.