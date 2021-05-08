MARY E. DYE formally of St. Albans passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 in Salisbury, N.C.
Marie was born August 17, 1925 in Charleston, WV, to the late Virgil and Susie Facemyer Mash.
Mrs. Dye was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil E. Dye and her son, Cecil Lee Dye of Florida; son-n-law, Danny Goodman; her sister, Dorothy Jones of Charleston and brother, George Facemyer.
She is survived by her son, Charles V. Dye (Karen) of Colorado Springs, CO, daughter, Cecilia Rogers of Salisbury, NC. She is also survived by two grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, four Great grandsons, three great granddaughters, twelve step-grandkids and over the years 30 foster kids.
She will be missed not only in Salisbury, NC, but also in WV and Colorado. She was a wonderful mother, friend and advisor.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the services.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Cunningham Memorial Park, Lower Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans. Entombment will follow.
You may visit Marie's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
