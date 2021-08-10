MARY E. MOSS, 80,of Newton, died Aug. 8, 2021. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Clover Cemetery, Clover. The visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
