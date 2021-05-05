MARY E. (MURPHY) MUNSON FISHER, 89, of Paramount, California, formerly of WV, passed away on April 4, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Lace and Ada (Parsons) Murphy.
She was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Liz and Nancy.
Surviving are 4 daughters, Rose and Peggy of CA and Debbie and Brenda of WV; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Parsons' Cemetery in Newton, WV.
Online condolences may be sent at carlwilsonsfuneralhome.com. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Fisher family.