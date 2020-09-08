MARY ELIZABETH DUNN, 61 of Leon, went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020 following an extended illness. Funeral service will be 2 pm Tuesday, September 8, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Complete obituary is published at www.waybrightfuneralhome.com
