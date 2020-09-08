Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MARY ELIZABETH DUNN, 61 of Leon, went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020 following an extended illness. Funeral service will be 2 pm Tuesday, September 8, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Complete obituary is published at www.waybrightfuneralhome.com