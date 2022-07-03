MARY ELIZABETH ELDRIDGE left this world, June 24 2022. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends.
She was born January 10, 1943 to Mary Elizabeth Knee (Coley) and Frederick Henry Knee.
She graduated from Virginia Beach High School. She attended William and Mary College where she met her future husband Albert Francis Eldridge, Jr.
She earned her Master's degree in History from Duke University. She learned Russian and enjoyed discovering new cultures. She worked for Duke University for over 20 years in Perkins Library Rare Book Acquisitions.
She loved books, military history, and her yearly trips to England. She loved animals and rescued many over the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Colosimo (Eldridge) and her son-in-law Brian Colosimo of Durham, her youngest daughter Catherine Porter Eldridge of Charlotte, NC.
Charlie and Bobby, her beloved cats who are living with Catherine in Charlotte, NC
She is predeceased by her ex-husband, Albert Francis Eldridge Jr. Her parents Mary Elizabeth Knee (Coley) and Frederick Knee. Her aunt, Helen Carter (Coley) and Wade Hampton Coley, Jr. Her uncles, Alfred Knee, George Knee, Arthur Knee and Albert Knee. Her cats, Janie, Franklin, Winston, Dorie, Agatha, Sammy, Maggie, Ernie and her childhood dog, Amiga and several gerbils.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donation to the Durham County ASPCA.