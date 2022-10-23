Mary Elizabeth Fields Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARY ELIZABETH FIELDS, 84, of Charleston went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 .She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Don Fields Sr., son, Orville Don Fields Jr., and granddaughter, Jennifer Dawn Hackney.Mary was a loving mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and retired from CAMC.She is survived by her sons, John Fields and Gerald Fields; domestic partner, Woodrow Estep; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great -great grandchild.The fields family would like to thank Hospice Care for the love shown to care for our mother.To honor Mary's wishes, she will be cremated.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Woodrow Estep Orville Don Fields Sr. Jennifer Dawn Hackney Genealogy Grandchild Condolence Gerald Fields John Fields Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Belma Leadmon Withrow Katherine Kay Lockhart Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Blank Joann Sanders Mark H. Barnes Blank Candice A. Rubio Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys