Mary Elizabeth Fletcher

MARY ELIZABETH HUDSON FLETCHER 73, of Wayne, formally Whitesville entered the pearly gates of Heaven and Gained her long awaited and well deserved wings on February 20, 2022 after a short illness. She was a true dedicated Christian that loved the Lord with all of her heart. She witnessed to every single person that she ever met. That was something that she truly loved to do. She was definitely ready to go home.
She was a 1967 graduate from Sherman High School and was one of the previous owners of "Aversons Service Station" in Whitesville back in the 80's.
She was born on January 31, 1949 to the late Dewey and Bessie Hudson of Seng Creek. Along with her parents She was preceded in death by her precious son, Gregory Allen Averson, a brother Sherman Hudson, three sisters, Elouise Bennett, Erma Lou Protan and Helen Hudson.
She leaves behind her husband, Ray Fletcher of Wayne, her daughter Denese Averson Richmond (Brian) of Racine WV, a grandson that was also her favorite football watching buddy Drake Allen Vanoy (Cora) of Ashford WV, two other grandsons Jordan Richmond of Charleston WV and Dyllan Richmond of Bloomingrose WV. Five granddaughters, Briana of Racine WV, MaKynsie and Emma of Pleasant View WV, (their mother Sarah), Anndee of Sycamore, WV Haylee Exline (Calvin) of Elizabeth WV. Eight great grandchildren Shae, Jace, Kane, Makenzie, Melanie, Melanee, Jaxsen and Leora. A sister Jeri Hudson Howell (Jimmy) of Whitesville, five nieces, two nephews, and many great nieces, great nephews and her very special fur baby that was her best friend, Penelope along with many friends.
Services will be officiated by Jerry Hensley on Saturday at the Church of God in Sylvester, WV visitation from 10 - 11 a.m., and funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas WV. Friends and family may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.