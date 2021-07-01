MARY ELIZABETH MATHEWS, 94 of Nettie died Tuesday in the Novant Medical Center at Huntersville, North Carolina. Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday July 2nd in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements
