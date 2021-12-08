MARY ELIZABETH MILLER, age 93, of Sissonville, WV passed away at home on Monday, December 6, 2021.
Born in Charleston, WV, daughter of the late William Claude Edens and Vesta Brown Edens. Also preceded in death by her sons, Alan and Kelly Risden, brothers, Tom, Dana, and Arthur Edens, favorite son-in-law, Don Fluharty, and special nephews Bill and Tommy Edens.
Betty began her work career with the Army. After several years of traveling, she returned to Charleston to raise her family. She started working again and was very proud of her employment with the State of WV, which included the State Auditor's office, the State Treasurer's office, a brief time with Former First Lady Dee Caperton and finally retiring from the Department of Agriculture.
Betty was a member of the Ina Webb Travel Club. She enjoyed traveling and meeting new people with her husband Elmer when he was in the Kanawha Kordsman. She was instrumental in the publication of the Elk River History books.
Betty always had a smile on her face, a kind word for everyone she met, and gave to anyone in need.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Charles Elmer Miller, daughter, Betty Fluharty, grandsons Scott (Lauren) Risden and Gary (Jenn) Risden, and great-grandchildren, Emma and Elijah.
A service to honor the life of Mary will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday December 9, 2021 in the mausoleum chapel at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to: Joe Patton, Stacy Green, Visiting Angels, and HospiceCare for all their love and care.