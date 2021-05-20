MARY ELIZABETH WISE AINSLEY, 90 of Dunbar, PA departed from her blessed heritage in the land of the living on May 17, 2021 at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home in Charleston, WV to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, her final "treasure in the heavens that faileth not." Luke 12:33
Mary was born in Morrell, PA November 27, 1930 to Anna and Joseph Wise, immigrants from Slovakia, and was a Thanksgiving Day baby. She was the last surviving child from a family of 11. Among those who have entered the heavenly kingdom ahead of her were her husband, James Roger Ainsley, known to her as "Rog," as well as many other beloved family members and friends, now too numerous to name one by one.
Remaining on their earthly journeys, she leaves behind her beloved and only child, Dr. Janet Ann Ainsley Jenkins, a physician in Charleston, WV and her highly esteemed and much thanked son-in-law, James Ray Jenkins, Christian Radio Operator of Charleston, WV. She also leaves behind many others to shine her family's light and her Lord's light to a world needing hope and light! These precious people include many nieces and nephews, of whom she has been very proud, 3 beautiful sister-in-laws as well as other cherished family and friends.
In recent years, Mary lived with Janet and Jim in Charleston, WV and was blessed to attend Ripley Baptist Temple in Ripley, WV. She loved the Lord and prayed even for the smallest things, like help to walk from the bathroom to the bedroom! She loved to spend time with family and friends and loved word games!
In her mid-life and early years in Dunbar, PA, she enjoyed her work as a cashier at the Pechin Shopping Village, where she touched the lives of co-workers and customers alike. She was always described as a people person and genuinely cared about the physical and spiritual needs of others. Of course, she also served as wife to James Roger for over 25 years and was an unconditionally devoted Mother to Janet Ann.
Mary, we thank you, we love you, we salute you, and commit your continued tender care to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Friends may call at the Ripley Baptist Temple, 320 Charleston Dr., Ripley, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 between the hours of 2 p.m., and 4 p.m., An in person and online service will be held at 4 p.m., at the church. You may watch the service by visiting the Ripley Baptist Temple Facebook page. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Green Ridge Memorial Park in Connellsville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations inn Mary's honor can be given to the Ripley Baptist Temple in care of the food pantry ministry or mission fund.
Due to the number of people who might be visiting from all over, and with everyone's health and safety in mind, we ask that social distancing be observed and facial coverings be worn while inside the church.
A special thanks for her recent care to the staff of Meadowbrook Acres in Charleston, WV, 5 E Memorial Staff at CAMC, the Family Medicine Service and Dr. Mary Maurer at CAMC, as well as her other dedicated physicians at CAMC, Becky Stevens, home care giver, Pastor Rick Perrine and the Ripley Baptist Temple family and friends and finally to all who loved her, visited her, called, sent cards and prayed for her. Also special thanks goes to Marcie Smith for her help with the music and Steve Mauldin for sending his arrangement of "Celebrate Me Home."
On behalf of Mary and her family, God bless each and every one of you!
"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth him should not perish, but have EVERLASTING LIFE." John 3:16