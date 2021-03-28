Following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, MARY ELLEN CAMPBELL, 91, of St. Albans, WV, obtained her angel status March 26, 2021.
She was born in Ward, WV, March 8, 1930, and graduated 1947 from East Bank High School. She retired from Charleston Newspapers and was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Mary was proceeded in death by her husband of 40 years, Chilton Campbell, parents Sterling and Pauline Legg, sister Lena Bell Love, daughter, Karen D. Shuck, step son Mike Campbell, granddaughter, Alissa Cantrell and grandson Joshua Price.
She is survived by daughters, Jackie Robinson (Atlanta), Melody Taylor (St. Albans), and step son Steve Campbell (Buffalo). Also, survived by granddaughters, Christy Robinson (GA), Lina Burkhart (IND), Jessie Price (WV), and Stephanie Campbell (FL). Grand sons, Thomas Ruble (GA), Blake Shamblin (WV), Scott Campbell (WV), and Matt Campbell, (FL) Also, 24 great grandchildren.
Mary loved painting, was an excellent seamstress, and took much pride in her Honor Garden for her grandchildren. She loved to clap her hands and tap her toes to Blue Grass music and even tried her hand at playing a violin in her eighties.
She was lovingly cared for at home by her daughters and granddaughter Jessie Price. Also, devoted caretaker Dolly Burton and other caretakers Darlene Dixon, and Hospice (Stacy and Lynn). Love and supported by John, Tina, and Sammy Shuck and Angel Harvey and a host of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Mary's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at First Baptist Church, St. Albans, with Pastor Joel Harpold and Rev. Bryan Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 until time of service at the church.
Due to the current Covid requirements please observe social distancing as well as wearing a mask during the service and visitation.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com