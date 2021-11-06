MARY ELLEN MILES, Mary Ellen Miles, 83, of Griffithsville, WV, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 4, 2021, at home surrounded by family and friends.
Mary Ellen was a member of Yawkey Missionary Baptist Church and was retired from Rite Aid Corporation.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Wade Vickers and parents, Maynard and Emmer McCallister Wade.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Warren Miles; children, Craig (Janie) Miles and Melissia (Steve) Clay; grandchildren, Heath Miles, Heather (Nic) Ransom, Ashley (Craig) Martin, and Jaimie (Brice) Tucker; great-grandchildren, Ridge Miles, Tyler Martin, Caroline Martin, and Willow Tucker. She is also survived by her sister, Paula Higginbotham and brother, Keith (Karen) Wade.
The family would also like to give a special "thank you" to Monica Linville, Melissia Sigmon and caregiver Julie Barnette.
Service will be at 3 pm Sunday, November 7, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Darrell Searls officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.