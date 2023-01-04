Mary Ellen Pell

MARY ELLEN (ROBERTS) PELL, 81, of Gallagher, West Virginia, passed away on December 31, 2022, surrounded by her friends and family.
Mary, born on January 22, 1941, to Mary & Lewis Roberts in Collinsdale, WV.
Mary met Thomas Arthur Pell and the two were inseparable from that point on until they were parted by death of Tom in 2015. Mary & Tom were married on October 27, 1957, for over 57 years and had five children, Mary Ann, Thomas Arthur Jr, Lewis Edward, Cloyd and Lloyd.
Mary and Tom were transferred through the military to several military installations including Germany and Ft. Benning, GA. Mary worked for several years before retiring. She and Tom moved to sunny Jacksonville, FL later in life. After her beloved Tom passed, she eventually moved back to West Virginia to live with family. Mary enjoyed watching wrestling, cooking for her family, red roses and making sure her family was happy. The hole left in our hearts, by her absence, is impossible to fill.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Mary Roberts, her brother "Junior" Lewis Roberts and her sisters, Charlotte Hagan and Wanda Massey. She is survived by her five children, daughter Mary Ann Wong (Kevin), son Thomas Arthur Pell, Jr. (Melinda), son Lewis Edward Pell (Donna), son Cloyd Pell and son Lloyd Pell; her twelve grandchildren, Talena, Travis, Jeffery, Nicholas, Nathan, Noah, Jayson, Tyler, Ryan, Gina, and Beverly as well as great grandchildren, Michael, William, Astraea, Lynnox, Easton, Zane, Chloe, Bryanna, Will and Wyatt.
Visitation and Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rev. Phillip Walton officiating at O'Dell Funeral Home, 1301 Fayette Pike, Montgomery, WV 25136. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Interment will be held with family at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
