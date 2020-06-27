MARY ELLEN SMITH, 85, of Charleston, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at home.
Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Smith, and parents, Fred and Grace Kilgore.
Mary is survived by her children, Dianna L. Johnson, Deborah E. (Wayne) Sheets, Kimberly J. (Clarence) Morgan, Daniel M. Smith; sisters, Loretta Saunders, Sue Hill; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mary will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens in Red House, with Pastor Jim Russell officiating. Burial will follow in the gardens.
