MARY ELLEN TRIPLETT STANLEY, age 82, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 5 til 7 p.m. at the Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church, Cottageville. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.Committal services and interment will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville, WV. Casto Funeral Home of Evans, West Virginia is serving the family of Mary Ellen Triplett Stanley.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.