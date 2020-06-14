MARY ETTA KINDER, 76, of St. Albans, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kenneth Kinder; sisters, Effie, Emma, Geraldine and Annie; brothers, Charlie, Clyde "Buzz," Hershey and Earl.
She was a homemaker and attended the Freewill Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Clarence E. and Pamela K. Kinder of Dunbar, and brother, Eddie "Dickie" Casdorph of St. Albans.
The family has ask that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at The Crossing Church, St. Albans, with Pastor Stan Smith officiating. Burial will be in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
