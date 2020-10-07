MARY ETTA SMITH (ARMSTEAD), 84, of Charleston went home to be with her Lord on October 5, 2020 after a long illness. Mary was a Christian who enjoyed attending church, spending time with family, singing and traveling. You rarely saw her without a favorite hat!
Left to cherish her memory are her nine children: Marilyn Walker, Gail Kessler (George), Barbara Anderson, Iris June Dillon (Tim), William Ray Smith (Bonnie), Greta Smith (Joe), Gary Smith (Donna), Larry Smith, Bethany Heater (Ron); four sisters and four brothers; 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Wilbur "Web" Smith; son in laws, Albert and Ken; and daughter in law, Karen.
Mary was a loving, caring person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Donations can be made in Mary's memory to Kanawha Valley Senior Services: 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston, WV 25302-3934.
Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.