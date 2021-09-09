MARY FRANCES HADDIX, 96, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2021, from heart failure. What an incredible life she had, married for 64 years, raising 3 boys, and working at various careers during World War II at the American Viscose in Parkersburg, WV during the 1940's and later working at Dils Brothers in Parkersburg, WV during the 1970's in retail. Mary was active in the Episcopal Church in Parkersburg, WV, St. Albans, WV and in Safety Harbor, FL earlier in life where she loved to volunteer and help others. She was also a member of Eastern Star for much of her life. She loved to garden, spend time with friends and family, and work around the home. Her personality was infectious and will be greatly missed by all.
Mary was born in Indiana, PA on April 7, 1925. She was married to Theodore Ray Haddix on February 1, 1947, and resided in Parkersburg, WV and later in Vienna, WV while raising 3 boys. They both moved to St. Albans, WV in 1975 where they stayed before moving to Palm Harbor, FL in 2003.
Mary is survived by 3 children, Theodore R. Haddix Jr. (Cecelia Clark), Fred R. Haddix (Debbie), and Timothy A. Haddix, 4 grandchildren, Joshua D. C. Haddix (Tara), Rachael A. Metzger (Chris), Lauren Haddix Tarantelli (Joe), and Michelle Kucera-Jewell (Michael), and 3 great-grandchildren, Isabella Tarantelli, Anthony Tarantelli and Franklin Tarantelli along with other family and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Ray Haddix, parents, Ralph J. and Exie (Witt) Dick, sisters, Adele Ferguson, Vernerdiene, "Dee", Singer, Jackulene Dick, brothers Robert Dick, Ralph Dick, Thomas Dick, and Lester Dick.
There will not be a funeral at this time. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV. A family celebration of life will be at some time in the future.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL. The family of Mary Frances Haddix wishes to thank all the caregivers who helped her in her last years of life making it meaningful and purposeful.