MARY FRANCES HANNIGAN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 29, 2021.
Frances, known to her family and friends as 'Grandma', was born in Chesapeake on September 26, 1939. She graduated from DuPont High School in 1957, married the love of her life, Pete Hannigan, in 1959 and they were happily married until his death in 1994. They are now reunited and watching over all their loved ones.
In the 1990's, Frances began working for Putnam Aging and eventually became the site manager for both the Rand and Chesapeake Community Centers, before retiring in 2018. She loved working with senior citizens and would go out of her way to make sure they had meals and the services they needed. This would include checking up on them after work or on weekends. It was not just a job to her.
After retirement, Frances spent most of her time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the 'Sunshines' of her life. She cherished each moment with them and enjoyed every band concert, art show, softball and basketball game she attended. She was always encouraging and knew how to make her grandchildren feel loved and special. Her loving, kind and giving spirit will never be forgotten.
In addition to her husband, Pete, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Nellie and Charles Caruthers and sister-in-law, Ila Meadows.
Surviving are her three children, Lori Jones and her husband, Al of Belle, Michael Hannigan of Charleston, Lana Boote and her husband, Jeff of Belle; grandchildren, Vanessa and Beau Bellamy, Chelsea Boote, Jared Boote and Elizabeth Eddy; great granddaughters, Kynzi, Adlei and Payslei Bellamy; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Rita Wiseman of Belle; sister, Brenda Thomas of High Point, North Carolina; and many special nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Frances's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored.
In lieu of flowers, please pick an Angel off the Salvation Army Angel Tree or make a donation to Toys for Tots. Grandma would like to make sure the children are taken care of for Christmas.