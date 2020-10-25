MARY FRANCES HARRISON, 79, of Olcott, WV went home to be with The Lord Thursday, October 22, 2020 at CAMC General.
Mary was a homemaker and caregiver. She worked at Olcott Elementary and served on the board of the Cerebral Palsy Counsel. She was saved at Olcott Community Church and later served as treasurer.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Helen Brown Stone; husband, Sandman Harrison; and son, Stanley "Ervie" Harrison, Jr.
She is survived by her companion of 36 years, Kevin Holstein and several other family members and friends.
A graveside service and burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV