MARY FRANCES KOONTZ LANE, 85, of Hurricane, WV, received her wings Monday, July 5, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was a member of the Hurricane Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands Dana O. Koontz and James Vernon Lane; mother Mary P. Oye; father Henry Pearl Armstrong; daughters Nancy Jane and Judy Ann Koontz; son Ralph E. Koontz; sisters Leone Bailes and Gealinde Cook, and brother Pearl Golden Armstrong.
Surviving her are her three children Carolyn Alley of Chesapeake, OH, Dana E. (Buzz) Koontz (Elizabeth) of Lansing, WV, and Cynthia Brubaker of Oak Hill, WV; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Norma Grubbs of Amherst, VA, Carolyn Detraz of Bedford, VA, Nancy Harris of Vineland, NJ, and Olivia Bowyer of Vineland, NJ.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 at High Lawn Funeral Home with Kenneth Hayes of Hico officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.highlawnfuneralhome.com
