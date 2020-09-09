MARY FRANCES MACE, 92, of Charleston, WV, passed away September 3, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston. Born June 15, 1928 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Francis Marion Warner and Goldie Beatrice Moles. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Mace and daughter, Tracy Beatrice Comer and her son-in-law, Lonnie Comer. Mary attended Starcher Baptist Church and worked for the Diamond Department Store for 19 years until its closure in 1983. She loved to bowl and bowled on 3 leagues a week until her health started to decline. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Everyone was welcome in her home and they would leave feeling better about themselves and with a treat from her kitchen made with love. Mary is survived by her daughters, Emma Louise (Doug) Smith of Oberlin, OH and April Belinda (Rick) Snodgrass of Charleston; grandchildren, Tiffany Smith, Lorenda Smith (Bob Sparks), Andy (April) Smith, Camilla Barnett, Barbara (David) Thompson, Jamie (Mark) Romeo, Stephanie (Kyle) Lynch and Amanda (Chase) Whitlock; great-grandchildren, Brian Smith, Hailey Smith, Charli Sparks, Jacob Smith, Hannah Smith, Owen Smith, Victoria Barnett, Rachael Henry, Chloe Thompson, Kearstin Thompson, Marcella Romeo, Dominic Romeo, Madalynn Romeo, Oliver Whitlock and great-great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Hasel. The family would like to thank the staff at CAMC Memorial ER division for their kind and loving care of Mary. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, at Starcher Baptist Church, 2624 6th Ave, Charleston, WV 25387. Her ashes will be placed in Warner Cemetery, beside her husband and her dad. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing are required. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
