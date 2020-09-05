MARY FRANCES MACE, 92, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, at Starcher Baptist Church, 2624 6th Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
