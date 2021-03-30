MARY FRANCES (McCORMICK) FISHER, 83, of Cross Lanes passed away March 27, 2021 in Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.
Mary was born February 2, 1938 in Dunbar to the late Sollie and Lena Schultz McCormick. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Ross McCormick, Lyle McCormick, Mack McCormick, Dorothy Bartow, and Ivy Casto.
Mary graduated from Dunbar High School in 1955. She worked at C&P Telephone, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain. She was a member of the Mountain State T's Club of West Virginia. Mary was a loving Wife and will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 62 years, Robert R. Fisher of Cross Lanes; son, John W. Fisher of Kellys Creek; granddaughter, Ashley Fisher of Morgantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Reverend Charles Sonny Williams officiating.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
