Mary Frances Meadows

MARY FRANCES (BAKER) MEADOWS, born Oct. 16, 1934, at Paint Creek, WV, left this earthly home on Dec. 24, 2020. She was residing in Charlottesville, VA at the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul Edward Meadows, daughter Brenda (Meadows) Rucker, mother Bridgie Mae (Irvin) Baker, father Joseph Leslie Baker, brother Joseph Leslie Baker II, sister Helen (Baker) Payne, and half brothers Calvin and Lester Motor.
She is survived by daughters Dee (Meadows) Adkins, Linda (Meadows) Prockl, and Lisa (Meadows) Mullins. She leaves behind seven beloved grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frances was a majorette at Pratt Jr. High School. She played basketball and enjoyed dancing. She had a marvelous sense of humor and was a master storyteller. She loved hosting family gatherings, cooking, travel, and children. Her beautiful green eyes will always sparkle in the memories of those who knew her, and her kindness we aspire to emulate.
A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at London Cemetery in the Spring of 2021 at the time of her burial; exact date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shriner's Children's Hospitals in her honor at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.