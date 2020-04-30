MARY FRANCES MORTON, 93 of South Charleston, W.Va., died on Friday, April 24, 2020, in the loving care of Bluegrass Hospice Care at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Grace Williams, and seven siblings.
She was a beloved mother and grandmother to her son, Wilfred R Morton (Marsha); her daughter, Bonnie Morton Wymer; her five grandchildren, Craig (Lori), Jessica (Matt), Matthew (Sandy), Marybeth (Anthony) and Elizabeth (Jared); 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her precious dog and constant companion, Micah, who now lives with her daughter in Lexington, Ky.
Mary was cared for by her wonderful, giving neighbors, which allowed her to remain in her home living independently for as long as possible. Her family would especially like to thank John and Pattie Fiori who helped care for her and Micah like family. She received so much kindness and help from her neighbors, who are too many to mention.
She was a faithful member of The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.
Mary donated her body to the Human Gift Registry at Marshall University.
The family wishes that memorial contributions be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Kanawha County Animal Shelter. She loved all creatures great and small.