MARY FRANCES SCARBERRY, 81, of Nitro, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
She was a long-time resident of Nitro.
Mary is now re-united with those that preceded her in death, her loving husband of 37 years, Darrell Lee Scarberry and her grandson Eric Lee Adkins.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters Rebecca Whaley and Debra Adkins, three grandchildren, Amber, Shannon, and James, two great-grandchildren, Hope and Storm, and one sister, Joyce Lavender.
Honoring Mary's wishes she will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Mary's family