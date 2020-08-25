MARY FRANCES SHAFER SMITH, of Farnham, VA passed away on August 21, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1930 in South Charleston, WV. She resided there until 2 years ago when she moved to live with her daughter Sharyn Kelley in Farnham, VA.
She was predeceased by her husband, Hal "Corky" Smith, parents Margaret and Chuck Shafer, brothers Bill Shafer and Jim Shafer, and nephew Ed Shafer. She is survived by her daughter Sharyn Kelley and her sons: Hal Smith, Brett Smith, and Craig Smith. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brian Kelley, Abigail Smith, Elisabeth Smith, Rachel Smith and Kyle Minichelli, and her nieces: Karen King, Pam Smith, Camele Smith, Tamara Smith and Jackie Smith.
She was a devoted mother and a fun-loving person. Her favorite activity was learning to belly dance and performing with her friend and teacher Viola Burchett. She loved feeding and watching the squirrels, birds, and deer in her yard. She gave names to all of them. She was an accomplished pianist and her favorite composer was Chopin.
Thanks to Visiting Angels staff and caregiver Danielle; and Kindred Hospice staff and nurses: Sandy, Bonnie, Beth and caregiver Mia for all the help and caring they provided for her.
She will be terribly missed by all of us, but we know she loved the Lord and is in heaven waiting for us. Per her wishes she will be cremated, and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.