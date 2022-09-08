Mary Frances Stone Sep 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARY FRANCES STONE, 91, of Danville, W.Va., died Sept. 5. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at Price Cemetery, Danville. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is directing arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Danville Graveside Economics Service Cemetery Price Funeral Home Mary Frances Stone Recommended for you Local Spotlight Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Blank Tara Michelle Elmore Elizabeth Hensley Blank Robert E. L. Greene II Carolyn Lynn Huffman Blank Okey Lee Edens Blank Virginia Grace Groves Sue Ellen Fowler Blank Jane Hanna Settle Norris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister