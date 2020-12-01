Mary Frances Walker

MARY FRANCES (PIGMAN) WALKER On November 26, 2020, Mary Frances Pigman Walker, 86, beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend, peacefully entered into Heaven's gates.
Mary was born on January 30, 1934, in Huntington, WV, to Arthur Gilbert and Sarah Evelyn Pigman. In 1955, she married Carl Eugene Walker and the two shared a loving life together for 44 years until the passing of Carl.
Mary shared a mutual love for the Marshall Thundering Herd with her husband, Carl, and grandson, Adam, both Marshall Alumni. Mary worked as a secretary for the Kanawha County School system for many years. She was a member of the Woods and Irons Garden Club and had a flair for gardening. She loved decorating her home for the holidays, always making it warm and welcoming. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She loved to cook and her special recipes will be proudly carried on by her daughter, grandsons and their families.
Growing up, Mary's grandsons, Brent and Adam, spent a lot of time with Mary and Carl, always looking forward to weekend sleepovers at Mawmaw and Pawpaw's. She loved going to both of her grandsons' baseball games and was always proudly cheering them on from the bleachers.
Mary's kind, loving, sweet natured and gentle spirit will be forever remembered by all who knew her. She truly mirrored Proverbs 22:1 in her character; "A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favor rather than silver or gold".
Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Walker and parents, Arthur and Evelyn Pigman. She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Walker Hopkins and her fiance', Woodson Proctor; nephew Kent Pigman (Debbie), niece Carla Pigman Kendall-Williams (Don) and their children and her grandsons Matthew Brent Hopkins (Elizabeth) and Adam Ryan Hopkins (Kelsey) and great grandsons, Griffin Walker Hopkins and Owen Matthew Hopkins.
A small funeral gathering will be held for family and friends on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cunningham Memorial Park, upper Mausoleum Chapel, St. Albans, WV.
You may visit Mary's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans, is honored to serve the Walker family.