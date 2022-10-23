Mary Francis Love Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARY FRANCIS LOVE, 86, of St Albans, passed away Wednesday October 18, 2022 at her home.She was preceded in death by her husband James F. Love, III and son, Michael.She is survived by a host of close friends and family.And with honoring her wishes her services will be private.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Francis Love James F. Love Iii Michael Condolence Wish St Albans Friend Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Belma Leadmon Withrow Katherine Kay Lockhart Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Blank Joann Sanders Mark H. Barnes Blank Candice A. Rubio Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys