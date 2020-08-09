MARY G. KERBY, 96, of Oak Hill passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Born April 1, 1924 in Titusville, PA. she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Fitzgerald Greenawalt.
Mary was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, and was a loyal and faithful member of the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death her husband, Frederick Kerby; son, David Kerby; and brothers.
Those left to cherish her memories include children, Frederick Kerby (Paige), Denise Kerby, Christine Milam (Terry), Rebecca Coleman (Martin), and Cassandra Newman; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
There be a private family only Mass of Christian Burial due to Covid 19.
In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern WV PO Box 1472 Beckley WV, 25802 or SS Peter and Paul Catholic School 123 Elmore Street Oak Hill WV, 25901
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.