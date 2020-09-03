Mary G. Poston Smith
MARY G. POSTON SMITH, On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Mary G. Poston Smith, 87, of Charleston, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness.
She was born on October 28, 1932 in Charleston, WV, to Delphia B. Anderson. She was a devout member of Starcher Baptist Church in North Charleston.
She was a waitress by trade, working at several restaurants throughout her life. She also volunteered as the school "granny" at Grandview Elementary for many years. Mary served several classes always making sure every child had presents and treats for every holiday. At her church, she was known as the nursery "MawMaw", providing goodies and hugs for those children as well.Mary volunteered her time at The Good Samaritan Store at St. Mark's Church.
Mary loved social gatherings with her family (especially Christmas Parties), a cold glass of sweet tea, and above all else, her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her ex-husband of 20 years, Arl W. Poston, husband Bill Smith until his death in 1996, infant daughter Mary Ann Poston, her mother, Delphia Anderson, brothers Larry and Sonny Anderson, and great-granddaughter Morgan Ballengee.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Vickie Kennedy (Robert), Cathy Poston Bennett (Okley), William Poston, and Douglas Poston (Amy), brothers Everett, Mike, and Edward Anderson, four nieces, one nephew, ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Starcher Baptist Church in North Charleston on Friday, September 4th from 12 -1 p.m. Service will begin immediately after officiated by Pastor Dave Workman, and will end with a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. Food and refreshments will follow at Gorman Shelter in Coonskin Park.
Mask are required and social distances is expected.
