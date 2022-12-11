Thank you for Reading.

Mary Geneva Hanson
Surrounded by her family, MARY GENEVA HANSON passed away peacefully in Charleston, West Virginia. She grew up in Clendenin and attended Clendenin High School. Later she married Gail S. Hanson, a marine from WWII.

Geneva and Gail moved to Queen Shoals and raised six children. She is survived by: Sidney(WV), Joseph (WV), Christine (VA), Luther (WV), Gloria (WA), and Mellany (CA); grandchildren include: Stannie (deceased), Chad, Jessica, Joby, John, Wesley, Clay, and Tom; and many great grandchildren.

