Surrounded by her family, MARY GENEVA HANSON passed away peacefully in Charleston, West Virginia. She grew up in Clendenin and attended Clendenin High School. Later she married Gail S. Hanson, a marine from WWII.
Geneva and Gail moved to Queen Shoals and raised six children. She is survived by: Sidney(WV), Joseph (WV), Christine (VA), Luther (WV), Gloria (WA), and Mellany (CA); grandchildren include: Stannie (deceased), Chad, Jessica, Joby, John, Wesley, Clay, and Tom; and many great grandchildren.
Geneva was the daughter of Andrew Westfall and Nona Foreman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gail; eight brothers, Irvin, Hoyt, Ova, Delena, Andrew Jr., Edward, Clyde, and Kenneth; and her twin sister, Genevieve.
Geneva adored her children and devoted her life to raising them. She will be missed by many, especially her children and grandchildren. Those who were fortunate enough to have known her, felt privileged to have know a kind, gentle soul who never said a word against anyone. Geneva was a beautiful soul whose life was exemplified that of a devoted Christian. "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness". Galatians 5:22
We would like to express our gratitude to all if the care givers, including Palliative and Hospice care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's foundation or Hospice in Charleston, WV.