MARY GRACE COGAR, 76, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022 at her home in Shock, WV.
She was born July 14, 1945 in O'Brien, WV to Spencer Frame and Macel Ellen Perrine Frame. Mary was a devoted wife to her husband of 56 years, Joe Cogar, and a devoted mother to their only son, Kevin. She was a superb cook, as anyone who has ever eaten one of her meals or biscuits can attest.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Raben Frame.
Mary is survived by her husband, Joe; her son, Kevin (wife Tammy) Cogar of Barboursville, WV; three grandchildren, Madison (husband Joey) Geneseo of Columbus, OH, Tristan Cogar of Altamonte Springs, FL, and Baylee Cogar of Barboursville, WV; sisters, Marlene Carr of Gassaway, WV and Marilyn (husband Minter) Boone of Frametown, WV; and brothers Lloyd (wife Cindy) Frame of Aiken, SC and Randy Frame of Lake City, FL. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and more friends than could be counted.
Mary was well-known in her community for her loud and boisterous laugh, as well as her work with the Rosedale and Gilmer County Senior Centers. Mary was also an avid bowler and was recognized as Gilmer County West Virginia's Outstanding Democrat of the Year in 2014.
Her visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Roach Funeral Home, 708 Braxton St., Gassaway.
Mary's funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 3 at the funeral home with Pastor John Putnam officiating. Interment will follow in the Frame Family Cemetery, Shock.