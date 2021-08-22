MARY HARPER STEWART, 93, of Charleston, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
She was born July 25, 1928 to Clayton and Dovie Harper.
Mary was a homemaker and was known to many as Mommaw Mary. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess and was a member of American Baptist Women. Mary was also a member of the Eastern Star. She obtained her track and field officiating certification later in life and would often accompany her husband, the late Bill Stewart, to local and collegiate track meets.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William D. "Bill" Stewart; daughter, Pamela Stewart; son, William D. Stewart II and grandson, Christopher White.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia "Trish" White and her son-in-law, Harry Lee White; grandson, Daniel White, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Charleston, with Rev. Ron Stoner, officiating.
Due to the uptick in Covid-19 cases, there will be no visitation prior to services. Masks and social distancing will be required. Masks will be available at the church if needed. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV, 25387. Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Stewart family.