July3, 1932 April 3, 2022 MARY HEDGES BOYD, 89, of Charleston, WV, daughter of Donald A. Hedges and Margaret Ricker Hedges, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 3, 2022. Mary, known affectionately as Snoonie, was born in New Hope, PA, the daughter of an architect and a gift shop owner. She attended the University of Michigan. While on a summer excursion to a dude ranch in Wyoming, she met her first husband, Lewis A. Davison and quickly married. Together they raised three children and Mary claims that was her single greatest accomplishment. However, Mary had many experiences and accomplishments throughout her well-lived life. Once her children were "old enough", she returned to college, completing her business degree from Morris Harvey College in 1967. Mary then began her career in telecommunications, going to work for C&P Telephone, which later became AT&T. After a career during which she achieved great success and led the way for women in business management, she retired from AT&T in 1996. During her early years at C&P, Mary met and married Thomas A Boyd. Although work was important, it was also a means-to-an-end as she and Tom, her husband of 45 years, lived a fun-filled life. Mary and Tom were avid golfers, and they strived to play every weekend. More importantly, most of their vacations revolved around golf. Their travels also included many international trips, since travel to see new places and experience new cultures was a passion of Mary's. These travels evolved into many, many cruises to exotic ports. Mary was a competitive person, and she found one of her outlets for this spirit was playing competitive bridge. She was a life member of the American Contract Bridge League, and attained Platinum status. Mary played bridge for years and she had many loyal partners. Bridge also gave her a chance to travel too, attending various regional bridge tournaments and many competition cruises with Bridge Holidays - combining her bridge passion with her love for travel.
Mary will be missed by many, and is survived by her three children, Linda D. Frank (Forest), Robert L. Davison (Sonja) and William F. Davison (Samantha); her five grandchildren, Robert Davison (Katie), Christina Yatagan (Bora), McKayle Bruce (Alex), Will Davison and Jack Davison; and her four great grandchildren, Ayla Yatagan, Davis Yatagan, Luke Yatagan and Ozzie Bruce. She was preceded in death by her husbands and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of any flowers donations can be made to St Jude's Children Research Hospital.