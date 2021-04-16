MARY HELEN BRYANT COOK, 62 of Charleston passed away Thursday April 15, 2021 at CAMC Hospice.
Mary was born in Charleston on July 22, 1958 to Billy Clark and the late Mary Bryant Clark. Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Lee Cook.
She is survived by a son, Jason Allen (Sarah) Cook of Charleston; father, Billy Clark of Belle; grandson, Jacob Allen Cook of Clay County; sisters, Barbara Dickerson and Sandra Clark both of Charleston; brother, Gregory Clark of North Carolina.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.